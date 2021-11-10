Left Menu

Lover stabs girl-student for severing ties

Hyderabad, Nov 10 PTI A 20-year-old student was injured when her lover allegedly stabbed her here on Wednesday after she got engaged with another person, police said.The 23-year-old employee of a private company and the victim were in love for sometime. About three months back, she got engaged with another person, they said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 10-11-2021 18:54 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 18:54 IST
Lover stabs girl-student for severing ties
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad, Nov 10 (PTI): A 20-year-old student was injured when her lover allegedly stabbed her here on Wednesday after she got engaged with another person, police said.

The 23-year-old employee of a private company and the victim were in love for sometime. About three months back, she got engaged with another person, they said. Enraged, the lover stabbed her, police said adding that she has been hospitalised.

A case was registered and further investigations were on, police said when asked if the accused was taken into custody.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

 India
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
3
WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children about How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the World

WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children ...

 India
4
ReconAfrica to begin drilling in Kavango basin in 2022, looking for partners

ReconAfrica to begin drilling in Kavango basin in 2022, looking for partners

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021