Varsity pays tribute to Maulana Azad, launches e-initiatives

Hyderabad, Nov 10 (PTI): City-based Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) on Wednesday launched a digital initiative on the eve of National Education Day as a tribute to the first Education Minister of independent India Maulana Abul Kalam Azad. The digital initiatives, prepared by the Instructional Media Centre (IMC), include an exclusive e-content platform in Urdu which is available to students free of cost, an audio-visual series titled Urdu Nama that promotes the rich cultural heritage of Urdu, Shaheen -e- Urdu series to promote young talent associated with Urdu language and culture, and an educational news bulletin dedicated to educational news from India and abroad, a press release from MANUU said.

Vice-Chancellor of the university prof Syed Ainul Hasan, launching the initiative, appreciated the efforts of the media centre in popularising Urdu language through digital media among Urdu and non-Urdu speakers.

The nation celebrates Maulana Azad’s birth anniversary on Thursday, the release added. PTI VVK NVG NVG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)