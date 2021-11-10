Handle drug addicts with care, go hard on traffickers: Arunachal CM to police

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has urged the state police to handle drug addicts with care but deal with traffickers sternly.

Addressing the half-yearly conference of superintendents of police and commandants of Arunachal Pradesh Armed Battalion and Indian Reserve Battalion at state police headquarters here on Tuesday, Khandu said that his government will not tolerate drug trafficking or abuse.

"Drug menace is a serious issue. It can completely destroy a generation. We as guardians of society need to do everything to save our future.

"Parents toil hard for children's education. Some lucky ones get jobs but several struggle to get a hold on life. Some of these vulnerable youths fall prey to bad company and become addicts," he said.

Khandu urged the SPs to keep a track of drug addicts in their respective districts and counsel them by keeping their identity secret.

Underlining the need to stop cybercrime, the chief minister said that in a diverse tribal state like Arunachal Pradesh, any misuse of social media may lead to flare-ups on trivial issues.

Home Minister Bamang Felix said that the state police's improved ranking from eighth to fifth among hilly state police forces shows its potential to be the best.

