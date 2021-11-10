Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Legislature to hold session from November 18

PTI | Vijayawada | Updated: 10-11-2021 20:32 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 20:32 IST
Amaravati, Nov 10 (PTI): The next session of the Andhra Pradesh Legislature will be held here from November 18.

Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan issued a notification to this effect on Wednesday.

The last session was held only for a day on May 20 to pass the annual Budget. Since the constitutional obligation of conducting another session within six months has to be fulfilled, the government decided to hold the delayed monsoon session now.

The Business Advisory Committee will meet on November 18 and decide on the duration of the session, sources in the Legislature said.

Ever since Jagan Mohan Reddy came to power and the Assembly was constituted on May 25, 2019, it sat for 39 days, the lowest in many years.

During the previous TDP government, the session was conducted for 67 days in two years out of the total 126 days in five years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

