PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2021 21:17 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 21:14 IST
496 Delhi govt school students qualify NEET exam, 51 successful candidates from same school
A total of 496 students of Delhi government schools have qualified for medical entrance exam NEET this year with 51 of them being from a single school, according to officials.

Kushal Garg, who secured 700 marks out of 720, has bagged 165th rank and also secured a seat at AIIMS.

''Wow! Sooo many students from Delhi govt schools have qualified NEET. Unimaginable till a few years back. I congratulate students, their parents and teachers. Together, u have shown that ''It is possible",'' Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.

His Deputy, Manish Sisodia, also took to Twitter to laud the performance.

''History created by a Delhi govt school student Kushal Garg. He has secured 700 marks out of 720. All India Rank 165, secured seat at AIIMS. Father 10th pass, carpenter. Mother 12th pass , House wife Congratulations Kushal. Proud of you,'' he tweeted.

While 51 students from a Delhi government school in Yamuna Vihar have qualified the exam, 28 of the successful candidates are from a government school in Paschim Vihar. Sixteen students from IP extension school, 15 each from Loni Road and Molarband schools and 14 from a Delhi government school in Rohini have qualified the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

Last year, a total of 569 students from Delhi government schools had cleared the competitive exam.

Over 15.44 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam this year which was conducted at 3,858 centres in 13 languages. Over 8.70 lakh candidates have qualified the exam. The NEET-UG exam was held on September 12 with over 95 per cent of the registered candidates appearing for the medical entrance exam.

The single-shift pen-paper NEET-UG 2021 is a qualifying entrance exam for admission to bachelor courses in medicine and surgery (MBBS), dental surgery (BDS), ayurveda, unani and homeopathic among others in premier medical colleges like AIIMS and Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry.

