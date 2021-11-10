Left Menu

Explosion injures nine university students in suspected Cameroon attack

An explosion injured nine students on Wednesday in a lecture hall at the University of Buea in one of Cameroon's western regions where English-speaking separatists are at war with government forces, a university administrator told Reuters.

Reuters | Buea | Updated: 10-11-2021 22:50 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 22:50 IST
Explosion injures nine university students in suspected Cameroon attack
  • Country:
  • Cameroon

An explosion injured nine students on Wednesday in a lecture hall at the University of Buea in one of Cameroon's western regions where English-speaking separatists are at war with government forces, a university administrator told Reuters. Two security sources said authorities were investigating it as a suspected attack.

The administrator, who asked not to be named because they were not authorised to speak to the media, said the injured students had been transported to hospital. The campus was sealed off and students were hurrying home, a Reuters reporter said. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

This is at least the second deadly explosion in Buea, in South West region, this week after a taxi driver was killed on Monday by an explosive device. Over the past year, separatist rebels have stepped up their use of explosive devices, killing dozens of Cameroonian soldiers, conflict data shows.

The crisis began in Cameroon's English-speaking North West and South West regions in 2016 when teachers and lawyers protested against their perceived marginalisation by the primarily French-speaking national government. A violent crackdown by security forces helped radicalise the movement, and the ensuing war has killed over 3,000 people and displaced nearly 1 million.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
2
Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education customers

Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education custom...

 Global
3
Target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease: Study

Target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease: Study

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Kenin's father back on coaching team ahead of Australian Open; Olympics-Safety measures boosted after luge crash at Games venue: federation and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Kenin's father back on coaching team ahead of Au...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021