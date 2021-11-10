Left Menu

NCPCR asks MP govt to take action against alleged illegal religious child care home

Apex child rights body NCPCR has asked the Madhya Pradesh government to take action against an alleged illegal religious child care home being run in the state.A team led by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo conducted a surprise inspection at a child care home in Sultanpur block of Madhya Pradesh where he said it was found that religious education was being imparted to children, which was in violation of the law.It was found that some children are kept in a building, which belongs to a religious trust.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2021 23:13 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 23:12 IST
NCPCR asks MP govt to take action against alleged illegal religious child care home
''It was found that some children are kept in a building, which belongs to a religious trust. This building is neither registered as a children's home nor recognised by the government. Although, there were no children here during the inspection, it is noteworthy that after seeing the children's belongings, it came to light that the Christian scripture Bible and other religious books are taught here to girls belonging to Hindu ethnic community,'' the NCPCR said. ''Along with this, information has been received from the notebooks of the girls that a religious routine has been prescribed for them. The staff present on the spot told that some of the girls belonged to the local tribes and a girl belonging to the Christian religion hails from the state of Assam. This has also been confirmed by the attendance register,'' the child rights body said.

The NCPCR demanded that the children living in the home be restored back with their families within 48 hours.

