Azad strove to promote national unity, value-based education: VP Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu paid rich tributes to Maulana Abul Kamal Azad on his birth anniversary on Thursday and said he will always be remembered for his invaluable role in the country's freedom struggle.

''My tributes to great freedom fighter, nationalist and educationist, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad on his birth anniversary.

''He strove to promote national unity and value-based education. He will always be remembered for his invaluable role in India's freedom struggle,'' the vice president wrote on Twitter.

Azad was India's first education minister.

