Fighting for Constitution real tribute to Maulana Azad: Congress

Senior Congress leader Pawan Kumar Bansal on Thursday said a fight for the Constitution, which is ''under attack'' these days, would be a true tribute to Maulana Abul Kalam Azad who was a multifaceted personality.

Bansal made these remarks at an event organised by the Minority Department of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) to mark the 133rd birth anniversary of the freedom fighter.

Addressing a gathering of Congress workers, supporters and people from other sections, Bansal, a former MP, said Azad became the youngest president of the Congress at the age of 35 years and the elections of constituent assembly were also conducted in his chairmanship.

''Today, basic values of the Constitution are being demolished. It is under attack. A real tribute to Maulana Abul Kalam Azad will be if we fight for the Constitution. He always advocated for the Hindu-Muslim unity,'' Bansal said.

The former Railway minister also said that Azad made people aware about Islamic concepts like brotherhood and wisdom.

''Maulana Abul Kalam Azad was a multifaceted personality and he built his own fan base. At the time of Quit India movement, Maulana Azad was the president of Congress,'' Bansal said.

Veteran Congress leader Mohsina Kidwai said Azad never let his religion come between his politics and was a staunch supporter of brotherhood and unity.

''The spirit of our country lies in peace and brotherhood. Hate destroys communities and it shouldn't be there (among communities). Today we need an India where brotherhood prevails. The first cabinet of independent India was secular from Nehru to Maulana. Maulana was staunch supporter of unity and always opposed formation of Pakistan,'' Kidwai said.

The event organised to mark the birth anniversary of Azad was anchored by AICC's Minority Department president Imran Pratapgarhi.

Another speaker, author Ashok Kumar Pandey said Azad was the ''torchbearer'' of Hindu-Muslim unity.

He said Azad joined the freedom struggle in Calcutta (now Kolkata) and published a newspaper Al-Bilal in 1912.

''Hindus and Muslims both used to come to listen to his speeches. He was the true torchbearer of Hindu-Muslim unity. Mahatma Gandhi and Maulana Azad both became the symbol of Hindu and Muslim unity despite coming from different religious backgrounds,'' Pandey said.

Author and professor Ram Puniyani said Azad was the ''leader of every Indian and a complete secular personality''.

''He was not only the leader of Muslims but of the entire country, including Hindus. Imagining India without him is impossible. He always talked about Hindu-Muslim unity,'' Puniyani said.

He added that Azad was made the first education minister of the country and he did remarkably well.

''The foundation of India's scientific research and cultural department was laid in his era. He gave us institutions like IIT, IIM, UGC, Sangeet Natak Academy, Sahitya Academy, Lalit Kala Academy,'' Puniyani said.

