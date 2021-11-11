AAP to hold 'Rozgar guarantee rally' in Lucknow on Nov 28    

Left Menu

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will address a Rozgar guarantee rally here on November 28, the Aam Aadmi Party AAP said on Thursday. Kejriwal is coming to the state to give guarantee for employment, he said Singh alleged the oppression of youths has reached its peak under the Yogi government.Shikshamitras, Anganwadi workers, candidates for teacher recruitment, police recruitment.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 11-11-2021 19:48 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 19:46 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will address a 'Rozgar guarantee rally' here on November 28, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said on Thursday. ''The party will organise a rally in Lucknow on November 28 on the issues of rising unemployment and harassment under the Yogi Adityanath regime in Uttar Pradesh," Sanjay Singh, Rajya Sabha Member from AAP, said at a press conference here. "Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will address the rally and give guarantee for employement,'' he said. Criticising the state government, Singh said young people are getting 'lathis' (sticks) for seeking employment, and married 'shikshamitra' had had to to shave their heads in protest against the BJP. The latter was a reference to a protest held by 'shikshamitra' (ad hoc teachers) in Lucknow in 2018, under which several of them shaved their heads demanding permanent status in their jobs. "It is Kejriwal's promise that if the AAP forms the government in UP it will solve the unemployment issue for the youths of the state," Singh said.

Kejriwal's first 'guarantee' is of providing 300 units of free electricity and it is getting a lot of support from the common man, he said. ''People are coming forward and demanding guarantee from the party workers and taking the 'guarantee card'. Kejriwal is coming to the state to give guarantee for employment,'' he said Singh alleged the oppression of youths has reached its peak under the Yogi government.

''Shikshamitras, Anganwadi workers, candidates for teacher recruitment, police recruitment. Everyone is angry. "A sister who applied for teacher recruitment has been demonstrating on a water tank for 90 days, but the Yogi government is not listening,'' he said.

Singh also raised the issue of death of a man in Kasganj in police custody and questioned the state of law and order in UP.

