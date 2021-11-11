Fossil fuel language must be in COP26 agreement - EU's Timmermans

Language on phasing out subsidies for fossil fuels must remain in the final version of the COP26 conclusions, EU climate policy chief Frans Timmermans said on Thursday.

"That has to be part of the conclusion here today," he told reporters, referring to language included in a first draft decision published on Wednesday. "Removing it would be an extremely, extremely bad signal."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)