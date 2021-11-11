DARPG to collaborate with UP govt in developing ‘district good governance’ index: Jitendra

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday said the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) will collaborate with the Uttar Pradesh government in developing a 'district good governance' index.

He was speaking after the inauguration of a two-day regional conference here on the theme 'Strengthening the State Institutes of Public Administration' along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

''The DAPRG will collaborate with the UP government in developing 'district good governance' index, a first for any state. It will be on the lines of the National Good Governance Index for improving the efficiency of governance across districts," Singh said in his address.

The Union Minister of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions said it will strengthen state public administration institutes and empower civil servants in bringing development in state and the country.

The good governance index can be replicated in other states as the main mantra of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre is to reach out to the last man in queue with all benefits of welfare schemes, he added.

Singh also announced that DARPG will collaborate with the UP government for integration of the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) -- an online platform available to citizens 24x7 to lodge their grievances -- with district portal of the state which will enable people to lodge complaint from a single portal.

''One Nation One Portal is the goal and toward this end, integration of CPGRAMS with state grievance portals will play an important role in redressal of grievance,'' he added.

Referring to the national programme for civil services capacity building 'Mission Karmayogi', the Union minister said it has been termed as the "biggest" human resource development initiative which will give bureaucrats the opportunity to improve their performance on a continuous basis.

''Mission Karmayogi aims to prepare the civil servants for the future by making them more creative, constructive and innovative through transparency and technology,'' he added.

PTI ABN SRY

