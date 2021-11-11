Left Menu

Cal HC disposes of petition challenging Bengal govt's decision to reopen schools

We have asked the schools to ensure that COVID-19 protocols are maintained and buildings sanitised, he said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 11-11-2021 20:40 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 20:39 IST
Cal HC disposes of petition challenging Bengal govt's decision to reopen schools
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday disposed of a PIL challenging the West Bengal government's decision to reopen schools for classes IX to XII, observing that the petitioner is not affected by it in any way.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice R Bharadwaj said that parents or students may approach authorities if they have any issue over recommencement of on-campus classes.

Describing the West Bengal school education board's decision to reopen institutions from November 16 as ''unscientific'', a lawyer had filed a PIL before the high court seeking formation of an expert committee for reviewing the COVID-19 situation and offering necessary recommendations to the government, which could then decide on resumption of physical classes.

With students up to the age of 18 years yet to be vaccinated, there is possibility of COVID-19 transmission among them, he stated.

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education had on October 29 issued a notification stating that schools will reopen for students of classes IX to XII from November 16 amid adherence to certain COVID-19 protocols.

It specified different time slots for secondary and higher secondary students. Praying that the notice be quashed, the petitioner sought appointment of an expert committee which would assess the current situation and provide suggestions to the government. Meanwhile, welcoming the high court's decision, Education Minister Bratya Basu said that the government will leave it to the guardians and students to decide if online classes were to be attended.

''We welcome the order of the honourable high court. We have asked the schools to ensure that COVID-19 protocols are maintained and buildings sanitised,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
2
National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global
4
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021