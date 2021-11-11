NSUI launches campaign to oppose ‘anti-student policies’ of Centre

The Congress-affiliated National Students' Union of India (NSUI) on Thursday launched the 'Shiksha Bachao, Desh Bachao' campaign to oppose the ''anti-student policies" of the Centre, a statement by the outfit said.

The NSUI is opposing the New Education Policy, which is weakening the base of student education, it said.

NSUI national president Neeraj Kundan said, ''Education is the birth right of every child and the BJP is working day and night to snatch this as well by privatising the education sector also.'' The outfit also used the hashtag 'ShikshaBachaoDeshBachao' on Twitter to tweet on the various issues faced by the students.

It demanded the non-privatisation of education system and two years age relaxation for the state and centre level examinations. It also demanded that students be awarded scholarships so that they can pursue education without any burden.

''The need for this campaign has surfaced because the BJP since the time it has come in power is changing the education system. The only impact of the New Education Policy will be distancing education from common man,'' Kundan added.

