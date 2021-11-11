Himachal: Govt school slab collapses, five students hurt

Five students were injured, two of them critically, when a bridge slab of a government school collapsed in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmour district, a state disaster management official said.

Five students fell down from the second floor as the small bridge connecting the school building to the ground collapsed due to overweight, he added.

The incident took place at Bharog Baneri Senior Secondary School.

Injured students Rahul, Saurabh, Nidhi, Prachi and Siddharth have been admitted to Nahan Medical College, the official said.

As per information provided by Sirmour District Emergency Operation Centre, two students -- Prachi and Siddharth -- are reported to be critical.

