AMU students hold march on campus to protest Kasganj custodial death
- Country:
- India
Demanding a high-level probe into the death of a youth in police custody in Kasganj district, students at the Aligarh Muslim University on Thursday held a march on the university campus as a mark of protest against the incident.
The students marched from Duck Point crossing on the AMU campus to Babey Sir Syed gate and handed over to district administration officials a memorandum addressed to the President.
The students have demanded a time bound high-level probe preferably by a sitting judge of the High Court.
The memorandum seeks exemplary punishment to the guilty and a compensation of Rs 50 lakh to the next of kin of the victim.
The students have also demanded a government job to a family member of the deceased.
The 22-year-old Altaf, called for questioning at Kasganj police station in a kidnapping case, died in custody on Tuesday, with his family members alleging that he was killed by police personnel.
However, the police claimed that Altaf had strangulated himself using a string from his jacket hood in the washroom of the police lock-up. Five policemen have been suspended for negligence in the wake of the incident.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Altaf
- High Court
- Babey Sir
- Duck Point
- Aligarh Muslim University
- Kasganj
ALSO READ
Cruise drugs case: Bombay High Court to continue hearing Aryan Khan's bail plea tomorrow.
Several film personalities express happiness as High Court grants bail to Aryan Khan
Man attacked with blade near Delhi High Court gate: Police
Bombay High Court grants bail to Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case.
Narcotics Control Bureau zonal director Sameer Wankhede moves Bombay High Court seeking interim protection against arrest.