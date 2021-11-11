Left Menu

AMU students hold march on campus to protest Kasganj custodial death

PTI | Aligarh | Updated: 11-11-2021 21:46 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 21:45 IST
AMU students hold march on campus to protest Kasganj custodial death
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Demanding a high-level probe into the death of a youth in police custody in Kasganj district, students at the Aligarh Muslim University on Thursday held a march on the university campus as a mark of protest against the incident.

The students marched from Duck Point crossing on the AMU campus to Babey Sir Syed gate and handed over to district administration officials a memorandum addressed to the President.

The students have demanded a time bound high-level probe preferably by a sitting judge of the High Court.

The memorandum seeks exemplary punishment to the guilty and a compensation of Rs 50 lakh to the next of kin of the victim.

The students have also demanded a government job to a family member of the deceased.

The 22-year-old Altaf, called for questioning at Kasganj police station in a kidnapping case, died in custody on Tuesday, with his family members alleging that he was killed by police personnel.

However, the police claimed that Altaf had strangulated himself using a string from his jacket hood in the washroom of the police lock-up. Five policemen have been suspended for negligence in the wake of the incident.

