Nitish pays tribute to Abul Kalam Azad on birth anniversary

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday paid rich tributes to Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, recalling his invaluable contributions to education and his unmatched role in fostering communal harmony at a time when the country seemed torn asunder by competing sectarian passions.

Kumar shared his thoughts about Azad while talking to journalists here on the sidelines of a function organised on the birth anniversary of the legendary leader, which is observed as 'Shiksha Diwas' (education day).

''After we got the opportunity to serve the people of Bihar, we decided to celebrate the day as Shiksha Diwas and began doing so in 2007. It is a matter of pride for Bihar that our suggestion that the same be done nationwide was accepted by the Centre and 2008 onwards, the country has been celebrating Shiksha Diwas on this day,'' he said.

The chief minister recalled the role played by Azad in halting mass exodus of Muslims after the Partition riots.

''The entire country was in flames. Bapu (Mahatma Gandhi) and other leaders were pleading to the people to see reason and put a stop to the violence. In those circumstances, the assertion by Kalam that India belonged to all and nobody ought to abandon the country out of fear, played a crucial role in restoring normalcy,'' said Kumar, who has been a die-hard socialist.

He also underscored the need for apprising the young generation about the contributions of Kalam, who had worn many hats, having served as the national president of the Congress and the country's first education minister.

''Functions like the one held today are a part of our efforts to apprise the future generations about Kalam sahib, his life and his work,'' the chief minister, who was accompanied by members of his cabinet and top officials, said.

