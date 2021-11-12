Day 2 of National Youth Parliament at Goa@60 event stressed on strengthening national integration through culture and Constitution

More than 6500 students from across India participated in the two-day youth conclave PANAJI, India, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 4th day of Goa Legislative Assembly's and MIT School of Government's (MIT-SOG) conclave on National Youth Parliament within the momentous Goa@60 event, was inaugurated in the presence of Shri Pramod Sawant, Hon'ble Chief Minister, Government Of Goa; Shri Govind Gawde, Hon'ble Minister of Art & Culture, Government of Goa; Smt Sonal Mansingh, Padma Vibhushan, Hon'ble Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, Celebrated Classical Dancer; Shri L.S. Tejasvi Surya, Hon'ble Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha; National President, BYJM; and Shri Rahul V Karad, Managing Trustee & Executive President, MAEER's MIT and Executive President, MIT World Peace University & Chief Initiator, MIT School of Government. The sessions focused on aspects of national integration through constitution and culture, the need for the New Education Policy which will strengthen the foundation of the youth of this country and Goa's commendable journey since its liberation from the Portuguese rule. Shri Pramod Sawant, Hon'ble Chief Minister, Government of Goa, said, ''Goa is the first state in the country to run 210 schemes for the youth and we are providing 157 services through 25 departments. Our government's prime priority is giving quality education to youth and thus we have signed MoUs with various institutes and universities to strengthen the availability of quality education. We have started new schemes for employment, skill development including the CM fellowship scheme and start-up scheme.'' Shri Govind Gawde, Hon'ble Minister of Art & Culture, Government of Goa said, ''Youth is the backbone of the country and everything can be achieved by the effort of our young and dynamic population. For achieving this, our youth must be well-read and educated. The youth should channelize their energy towards nation-building.'' Shri Tejasvi Surya, Hon'ble Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha, National President, BYJM, said, ''Hon'ble PM Modi showed that democracy is not merely an ideal in the constitution but a living principle. Our PM believes that youth of today are not only leaders of tomorrow but they are the leaders of today. We need leaders like PM Narendra Modi and CM Pramod Sawant to demonstrate to the youth that you don't need a family lineage in politics but grit, determination and hard-work to contribute to a democratic process.'' Shri. Rahul V. Karad, Managing Trustee & Executive President, MAEER's MIT and Executive President, MIT World Peace University & Chief Initiator, MIT School of Government highlighting the role of youth participation in democracy, said, ''Youth should take an active part in democratic processes. This Parliament has been organised to ignite the spirit of patriotism, sense of purpose in life. The youth should be at the vanguard of societal development. The youth here should take this idea forward and join hands with the Goa government to complement their efforts by helping them implement schemes at the grass-root by increasing awareness among people. The country can develop only with the participation of our energetic and vibrant youth.'' He also stressed, ''Our youth must develop original thinking and shun the colonial mindset.'' The august gathering also saw the presence of other eminent dignitaries such as Maulana Dr Syed Kalbe Rushaid Rizvi, Social Reformer & Renowned Islamic Scholar Secretary-General, Rashtriya Ulama Sansad; Shri. Shrinivas Dempo, Chairman, Dempo Group, President, Dempo Sports Club; Shri. Nitin Kunkolienker, President, MAIT & Director & Board Member, Synegra EMS Ltd; Shri Sagar Jawdekar, Editor of Tarun Bharat, Marathi Newspaper in Goa Edition; Dr Pankaj Mittal, Secretary-General, Association of Indian Universities; Prof. Dr Vishwanath D. Karad, Founder & Chief Patron, MAEER's MIT, Pune & President, MIT World Peace University, UNESCO Chair Holder; Smt Aditi Kare Panandikar, Managing Director, Indoco Remedies Ltd; Dr A Velumani, Creator, Thyrocare; Prof Dr R.M. Chitnis, Acting Vice-Chancellor, MIT World Peace University; Smt Sonia Shirsat, Renowned Fado Singer, Ambassador of Goan Music to the World The two-day conclave on National Youth Parliament ended with a Valedictory function addressed by Shri. Suresh Prabhu, Hon'ble Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, India's Sherpa G20 and G7, Former Union Minister for Commerce & Industry, Civil Aviation, Railways Govt. of India; Adv. Meenakshi Lekhi, Hon'ble Minister of State of External Affairs, Culture, Govt. of India; and Dr Gaur Gopal Das, International Life Coach.

About MIT School of Government (MIT-SOG): The MIT School of Government (MIT-SOG), a constituent unit of MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU), Pune, is the first institute of its kind to initiate a two-year Master's degree program in Political Leadership & Government or MPG (UGC-approved program) for a Career in Politics. MIT-SOG was initiated in the year 2005 under the visionary leadership of Shri. Rahul V. Karad – Initiator & Executive President, MIT World Peace University with the vision of creating Ethical, Spirited, and Committed Political Leadership for the country from the grassroots and all walks of life. Under the able guidance of Late. Shri. T.N Seshan, First Chairman, MIT-SOG, former Chief-Election Commissioner of India (also well known as the Father of Electoral Reforms in India), the curriculum for MPG program at MIT-SOG was designed with the complete involvement of highly decorated officials from Government, Politics, Judiciary, Media and Academia. MIT-SOG specifically caters to the need for training students in politics & government to become trained Political Leaders of the country.

Quotes: Maulana Dr Syed Kalbe Rushaid Rizvi, Social Reformer & Renowned Islamic Scholar, Secretary-General, Rashtriya Ulama Sansad, said ''The youth should find themselves and be filled with energy. There is always something to be done in this life so that Mother India and your mother do not get time to be humiliated. The most important thing for national unity is to love the country wholeheartedly. One who cannot be great can never be great. Everything started by MIT involves spirituality. Therefore, through them, a generation of ideal youth is being created in the country.'' Dr A Velumani, Creator, Thyrocare, said, ''If men are successful, families are successful but if women are successful then societies will be successful.'' Prof Dr R.M. Chitnis, Acting Vice-Chancellor, MIT World Peace University, said, ''Armchair critics find politics to be bad but we have to prove them wrong by mainstreaming the well-educated youth of this country in political and public life. Youth participation in democratic processes and governance will lead India to become a superpower.'' PWR PWR

