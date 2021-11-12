Left Menu

Maha education board starts exam fee refund process

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-11-2021 14:30 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 14:30 IST
Maharashtra's education board on Friday started the process of partially refunding fee collected from students of Classes 10 and 12 for board exams in February-March 2021 which were cancelled in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Maharashtra State Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is partially refunding the exam fee.

The exam fee collected from lakhs of Classes 10 and 12 students will be returned partially for which the pupils need to get themselves registered on the board's portal, where they will be provided a link, said an official from the education board.

The board exams for Grades 10 and 12 - usually conducted in February-March - were cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A demand for return of exam fee was being made for some time and the board has now started the process to refund the money to students, the official said.

