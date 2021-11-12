U.S., EU must avoid subsidy race amid chip shortage - EU's Vestager
The United States and the European Union must avoid a subsidy race as they rush to support semiconductor production amid a global chip shortage, EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said on Friday. "We really need to avoid a subsidy race, a race that leaves everyone poorer off," Vestager said in a speech at the University of Leuven, warning taxpayers would have to fund this.
"In the present circumstances, it may be a temptation too hard to resist for companies to try to play governments out against one another, scanning the landscape to see who will pay more - the risk, of course, is letting taxpayers, whether European or American, pick up the bill and getting maybe very little from that investment," she continued.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- American
- The United States
- Vestager
- European Union
- MargreVestager
- European
ALSO READ
Hindu-American culture has enriched US: Lawmakers at Congressional Diwali celebration
Caravan of mostly Central American migrants advance slowly across Mexico
Teen phenom Olivia Rodrigo leads American Music Award nominations
BRIEF-Yellen Says Biden's $1.75 Trillion Framework Will Help Return Americans To Workforce And Drive Inflation Down - CBS News
American Airlines CEO says onboard violent incidents must stop