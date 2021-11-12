Left Menu

Goyal asks NIFT students to engage with weavers, artisans

The combat uniform of the Indian Army project is one of them with a total project cost of Rs 103.20 lakh.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2021 19:21 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 19:21 IST
Goyal asks NIFT students to engage with weavers, artisans
  • Country:
  • India

Textiles Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday suggested the students and alumni of the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) to engage with weavers and artisans by connecting them to the markets.

He said the spirit of self-reliance can be channelised by helping weavers and artisans so that they get their rightful dues.

The minister added that design, packaging and branding for the products of artisans can give them good returns and NIFT students can consider working in this direction.

He said that the institute has contributed a lot for the fashion industry as a centre of excellence and ''we do hope that in the near future, we should be able to designate this as an institute of national importance''.

Further, Goyal said that the Indian quality should define what is world-class.

''I want the graduates today to work to make India as the 'Fashion Capital of the World' in the next five years...India has to move to the sphere of the best quality. Indian quality must define what is world-class,'' he said while addressing the convocation ceremony at NIFT, Delhi.

NIFT was established at Delhi in 1986 under the aegis of Ministry of Textiles. It is engaged in 12 prestigious projects ranging from uniform design, product design to visual merchandising. The combat uniform of the Indian Army project is one of them with a total project cost of Rs 103.20 lakh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India
2
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
3
MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

 India
4
Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - official

Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - offici...

 Kenya

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021