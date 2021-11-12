Left Menu

NCM has taken up with Shah issue of visas to Afghans who arrived in India recently: Lalpura

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2021 19:35 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 19:34 IST
NCM has taken up with Shah issue of visas to Afghans who arrived in India recently: Lalpura
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@naqvimukhtar)
  • Country:
  • India

The National Commission for Minorities has taken up with Union Home Minister Amit Shah the issue of long-term visas to Afghans, including Sikhs and Hindus, who arrived in India recently and has been assured of all assistance, its chairperson Iqbal Singh Lalpura said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters here, Lalpura said an NCM delegation in September visited people coming from Afghanistan, including Sikhs, Hindus and some Muslims also.

''They were requested to send their petitions and I have spoken to the home minister who has assured that everyone will be given...whatever status, whether he or she wants to be here on six months visa, annual visa or permanent visa,'' he said.

Lalpura said he met Shah in October and raised the issue of Afghans who have recently arrived in India in the wake of the tensions in Afghanistan.

Several people, including Afghan minorities like Sikhs and Hindus, arrived in India amid the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

Also, work is being done on the issue of citizenship to those who have been here from long.

''We have received about 200 petitions but expect around 500 petitions. These are mostly of people who are settled from many many years,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India
2
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
3
MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

 India
4
Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - official

Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - offici...

 Kenya

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021