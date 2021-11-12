Left Menu

Singh had reached Lucknow earlier during the day to chair a meeting for the promotion of investment in the UP Defence Industrial Corridor.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 12-11-2021 19:56 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 19:55 IST
Rajnath Singh unveils ex-Cong minister Akhilesh Das
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday unveiled a statue of former Union Minister Akhilesh Das here and appreciated his contribution to the fields of sports, education and social work.

After unveiling Das' statue at Babu Banarasi Das University here, Singh said that his contribution to the fields of sports, education and social work cannot be forgotten.

''He was always concerned about the development of the Lucknow city. He opened education institutes not for earning money but for the nation-building,'' he said.

On this occasion, UP's Law and Justice Minister Brajesh Pathak also remembered his association with Das and talked of the discussions and memories in daily meetings with him.

He described Das as a "unique personality".

Before unveiling the statue, BBD Group chancellor Alka Das honoured and thanked Singh and Pathak besides other dignitaries.

Das was Union minister in the Congress regime and had also been Lucknow's mayor. Singh had reached Lucknow earlier during the day to chair a meeting for the promotion of investment in the UP Defence Industrial Corridor.

