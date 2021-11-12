Left Menu

Like hostel, campus should have a large centre for cows, Union minister advises central university

PTI | Sagar | Updated: 12-11-2021 21:24 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 21:03 IST
A large shelter for cows should be established on campus ''on the lines of'' students' hostel, Union minister Parshottam Rupala told a central university here on Friday.

Traditionally, cattle are a measure of prosperity, the minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying said at a function at Dr Hari Singh Gour Central University here.

"As per our country's tradition, prosperity is measured in cattle. It is traditional wealth which can naturally take us to all-round prosperity,'' he said.

''The university should consider establishing a large center for sheltering cows on the lines of students' hostel," Rupala said.

His ministry will help for such a project, he added.

He lauded the varsity for setting up a `Kamdhenu Adhyayan and Shodh Peeth', and signed an MoU with it on behalf of his ministry to establish a `Kamdhenu Adhyayan and Anusandhan Kendra', a research centre for cow-related studies.

"Indian cows have a lot of potential and there is a need to understand it....Unfortunately people have now forgotten their importance," he said.

The function was also addressed by the university's vice chancellor Prof Neelima Gupta who said the establishment of the Kamdhenu Peeth reflected the "Vocal for Local" initiative.

