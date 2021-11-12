Left Menu

Over 11,000 vice principal posts created across Rajasthan government schools

More than 11,000 lecturers will have a chance to get promotion benefits as the Rajasthan government has decided to create vice principal post in senior secondary schools. The move will create post of Vice Principal in 11,353 government higher secondary Schools.Its implementation stands to abolish the cadre of 3,533 Headmasters reserved to be employed across these schools.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 12-11-2021 21:33 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 21:33 IST
Over 11,000 vice principal posts created across Rajasthan government schools
  • Country:
  • India

More than 11,000 lecturers will have a chance to get promotion benefits as the Rajasthan government has decided to create vice principal post in senior secondary schools. The move will create post of Vice Principal in 11,353 government higher secondary Schools.

Its implementation stands to abolish the cadre of 3,533 Headmasters reserved to be employed across these schools. The decision was taken in the review meeting of the Education department chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday.

According to a statement, Gehlot also approved decisions regarding upgrading of secondary education and issued directive for promotion of lecturers to the post of principal.

A decision approving recruitment of the B.Ed students who have passed the eligibility test (REET Exam-2021) was also taken.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India
2
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
3
MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

 India
4
Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - official

Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - offici...

 Kenya

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021