Rulebook for yogasana sports introduced by NYSF

With the worlds first comprehensive rulebook for yogasana sports, NYSF has paved the way for India to nurture world-class yogasana sports talents from the block, district, state to national levels and thereon from international levels.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2021 16:07 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 16:00 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Maxpixel
  • Country:
  • India

A comprehensive rulebook for yogasana sports has been introduced by the National Yogasana Sports Federation (NYSF) after the analysing and studying the Olympic Code of Points.

As many as 300 yogasanas were covered in the world's first rulebook for yogasana sports.

The rulebook for yogasana sports is a stepping stone for India to eye a spot as future Olympics sports, the NYSF said. ''The National Yogasana Sports Federation (recognized by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India) is consistently working towards building a strong culture of fitness, competition, well-being, and growth through the practice and development of yogasana. ''With the world's first comprehensive rulebook for yogasana sports, NYSF has paved the way for India to nurture world-class yogasana sports talents from the block, district, state to national levels and thereon from international levels. '' Olympic Code of Points has been analysed and studied to develop the rulebook for yogasana sports.

In this first rulebook for yogasana sports, 300 yogasanas have been included, after two years of research and recommendations of experts from across the world.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

