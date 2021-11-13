Ryan Group Successfully Hosted India's Largest Student-Alumni Networking Event

15,000 high school students and 8 unique alumni journeys MUMBAI, Nov. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, 12th November 2021, Ryan Group hosted its biggest online student-alumni networking event, Alumpics powered by Univariety. The event witnessed a great success with a participation of over 15,000 high school students from across 100+ campuses. Students had the opportunity to interact with 8 notable alumni from the batch of 2003 to 2019, who have created a niche for themselves in their respective fields. Alumni from top universities like IIT-Madras, Monash University-Melbourne, SRCC-Delhi University, Christian Medical College, and more shared their transformation journeys to inspire their juniors.

The 2-hour event kicked off with a welcome keynote by Mr. Ryan Pinto, CEO of the Ryan Group of Institutions. Speaking on the initiative, Mr. Pinto said, ''It is great to see that Ryanites across the world will connect on one platform and exchange experiences on how current students can seek real-life guidance from their alumni to make better career choices. Our motto is Excellence in education and all-round development. With this initiative, we are reinforcing our commitment to giving the best learning opportunities for our students. We ask the LORD Almighty for His blessing over the start of this whole new concept & platform for our Ryanites.'' During the event, students gained insights on the college admission process, how to crack entrance exams, the X factor in college success, mistakes to avoid during this crucial stage and more. The alumni not only shared their journeys but also reminisced their favourite memories from school. In addition to these, students enjoyed unwinding with celebrity alumni from the music and television industry. It was definitely an evening filled with lots of learning, music and laughter.

''We are excited and pleased with the outcome. We are thankful to Ryan Group of Schools for giving us a free hand that enabled us to push our limits. The scale of the event was a first of its kind in Asia. I am proud of how our cross-functional teams came together for seamless execution along with the school's team. This is just the beginning, with our strong combination of technology and team, we will develop several exciting formats for schools to utilise their alumni asset'', says Mr. Jaideep Gupta, Founder & CEO of Univariety. The event concluded with a closing address by Dr. Snehal Pinto, Director of the Ryan Group of Institutions. She emphasized the importance of receiving real-life guidance from seniors who have been through that phase and gained success.

Given the current global situation, an event like this, that brings together thousands of students and alumni together to foster learning and growth is a huge achievement in itself.

Alumpics was much appreciated by students, parents, alumni and principals.

About Ryan International Group of Institutions: Ryan Group was started in 1976 by the visionary educationists Dr. A. F. Pinto, Chairman and Mrs. Grace Pinto, Managing Director. With the strategic vision to spread quality affordable education across India, the group has established over 135 schools, serving over 270,000 students, guided by the philosophy of 'Excellence in Education and All-Round Development'. The schools provide a safe and stimulating environment focused on child-centered excellence. Modern learning tools and a range of enrichment activities are integrated into the curriculum. The goal is to develop global citizens: self-confident individuals who contribute to communities, believe in tolerance & accountability and engage life with well-developed emotional and spiritual quotients.

About Univariety Univariety is India's most Comprehensive, Collaborative & Responsive Alumni Management & Career Guidance Ecosystem. Headquartered in Hyderabad, Univariety is a part of Info Edge (India). Keeping students as the focal point, Univariety works with Educational Institutions to drive distinguished outcomes. Univariety enables the best guidance for Students through technology and optimum utilization of the school's assets - its Alumni, to drive Student & School Successes. For more information, visit: https://www.ryangroup.org/ Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1687599/Ryan_Connect_Alumpics.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1687598/Ryan_Group_Logo.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1687600/Univariety_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

