Maharashtra crowned winner at National Yogasana Championship

Maharashtra were on Saturday crowned the overall champions, while Tamil Nadu bagged the second position and West Bengal and Goa shared the third spot at India's first-ever Physical National Yogasana Championships here.

Trupti Dongrae of Maharashtra won the title in sub-junior girls and Nibodh Patil won the title in sub-junior boys category. Swara Gujar from Maharashtra won the title in junior girls and Jai Kalekar from Maharashtra won the title in junior boys category.

As many as 50 medals were awarded in the championship to young athletes who showcased their Yogasana skills in various competitive events. Trophies were awarded to winners of sub junior and junior team championships. ''Yogasana Sports have the potential for becoming a landmark sport in the world and gain popularity and bring global recognition for India, like Hockey,'' Odisha Hockey Promotion Council chairman Dilip Tirkey said in a release.

''I am delighted, National Yogasana Sports Federation is working tirelessly to support India’s vision to make Yogasana a sport with an Olympic roadmap.'' Over 560 athletes from 30 states competed in the competition organised by the National Yogasana Sports Federation (NYSF) in association with the Government of Odisha.

