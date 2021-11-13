AIIMS Jodhpur successfully performs complex heart surgery on 8-year-old

AIIMS Jodhpur has become the second AIIMS after AIIMS Delhi to have conducted a complex surgery called Fontan completion in an eight-year-old girl, doctors at the premier medical institute said on Saturday.

The child had 'univentricular heart', a congenital condition with an underdeveloped left side of the heart.

Cardiothoracic surgeon Anupam Das said the patient had to undergo two surgeries for the same at two places -- first at AIIMS Delhi in 2014 wherein the deoxygenated blood from upper part of her body was diverted directly into her lungs. ''The second, which was more difficult and complicated, was accomplished by the CTVS (Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery) team in AIIMS Jodhpur. An artificial conduit was placed between the vein bringing the deoxygenated blood from lower part of the body to the right pulmonary artery,'' said Das, adding that the entire procedure was done on the beating heart. He said the surgery was successful and the girl has been discharged in a perfectly healthy condition.

This surgery is also notable in a sense that it is the first case of redo surgery being performed in the department of CTVS in AIIMS, Jodhpur, which has carried out 15 surgeries for various congenital heart diseases ranging in age from six months to 23 years in the past three months.

Interestingly all these patients had been previously referred to centres outside Rajasthan for surgeries.

AIIMS Jodhpur Director Sanjeev Misra said the cardiothoracic department of the institute was in the process of establishing a centre of excellence for congenital cardiac surgeries very soon in western Rajasthan and aims to perform all complex congenital cardiac surgeries with good results.

