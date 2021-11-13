Pollution crisis: SC steps in; Kejriwal announces closure of schools, ban on construction

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Saturday announced a slew of measures, including closure of schools and colleges for a week, work from home for government officials and ban on construction activities, after an angry Supreme Court termed the rise in pollution as an ''emergency situation'' and suggested clamping a lockdown in the national capital.

Kejriwal, who held an emergency meeting with his cabinet ministers and departments concerned to tackle rising air pollution, said that his government will present a proposal for lockdown before the apex court after discussions with the Centre, the CPCB and other agencies.

On Saturday, Delhi's air quality remained in the severe category for the third consecutive day with the 24-hour average air quality index being recorded at 437, a marginal improvement from the day before.

The air quality index of neighbouring Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad, Greater Noida was no better at 441, 441, 423, 464 and 408, respectively.

Talking to reporters after the emergency meeting, Kejriwal said that virtual classes will continue in the city schools, adding that construction activities will also be shut down for four days -- from November 14 to 17 as forecast is that there will be no wind and smoke caused by stubble burning will keep reaching Delhi.

''We are closing down schools from Monday for one week so that our children don't have to venture out of their homes and breath polluted air,'' he said.

The move comes hours after the Supreme Court expressed concern that schools in the national capital have opened and children are being exposed to severe pollution conditions.

Calling the rise in pollution levels as an ''emergency situation', the chief minister said that all Delhi government offices will remain closed for a week, but all officials will work from home. All private offices will be advised to shift to work-from-home.

''The pollution has gone up in the past few days. However, data shows that air was clean with air quality index below 100 till September 30 but it has been increasing afterwards continuously due to Parali burning in neighbouring states.

''This is not the time of pointing finger. The Delhi government only wants to provide relief to Delhiites and children from emergency like situation, and ensure they breath fresh air,'' he told reporters.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court also suggested clamping a lockdown in the city as it asked the Centre and the Delhi government to take immediate measures to improve the air quality.

The court said the situation of pollution is so bad that people are wearing masks inside their houses.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana said there are other reasons for pollution such as vehicular emissions, firecrackers and dust, and singling out stubble burning is not the solution.

Asked about the Supreme Court's suggestion, Kejriwal said that the AAP government is not imposing a lockdown for now.

''We will take the central government, CPCB, SAFAR into confidence. If the situation worsens, all private vehicles, transport, construction and industrial activities can be stopped. The proposal (for lockdown) will be presented to the Supreme Court.'' He said that it is compulsion to take such strong steps, hoping that Delhiites understand it, and added that the AAP government is taking all steps which need to be done to tackle rising air pollution in the national capital.

During the hearing, the apex court said, ''Your projection is as if farmers are responsible for this pollution. Seventy per cent. First let the Delhi people be controlled. Where is the effective mechanism to control firecrackers, vehicle pollution etc.? The apex court asked the Centre to revert on Monday.

Environmentlists, meanwhile, termed the emergency measures announced by Kejriwal as ''band-aid solution'' and called for a long-term resolution to the recurring problem.

An umbrella body of Residents' Welfare Associations (RWAs) alleged that the Delhi government is not committed to solving the city's ''pollution pandemic'' and has left the residents to fend for themselves with temporary solutions such as air purifiers and masks.

Expressing concern over Delhi's air quality, the United Residents Joint Action (URJA) said tackling pollution is a difficult challenge and the government's announcements ''oversimplify the approach, thus reducing the gravity of the issue and urgency of prioritised action required''.

In Delhi, the AQI of Anand Vihar, Jahangirpuri, Wazirpur, Okhla, Rohini and Narela stood at 450, 453, 452, 460, 427 and 414, respectively.

On Friday, the 24-hour average AQI was recorded at 471, the worst this season so far. The AQI was 411 on Thursday and 372 on Wednesday.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

