Left Menu

Gujarat to celebrate Nov 15 as 'Balvarta Din' in memory of Gijubhai Badheka

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 13-11-2021 22:23 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 22:23 IST
Gujarat to celebrate Nov 15 as 'Balvarta Din' in memory of Gijubhai Badheka
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat will celebrate educationist Gijubhai Badheka's birth anniversary on November 15 as 'Balvarta Din', state education minister Jitubhai Vaghani said on Saturday.

Badhekar, born in 1885 in Chittal in Gujarat, was the founder of 'Bal Mandir' pre-primary schools in 1920.

He worked extensively in the field of child education, experimenting with new ideas, and left behind a legacy of prolific writing. ''The state government will try to pay true homage to Gijubhai Badheka by celebrating his birthday in Gujarat as Balvarta Divas,'' Vaghani said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
2
ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

 India
3
AIMED asks members to stop supplies to AP govt

AIMED asks members to stop supplies to AP govt

 India
4
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021