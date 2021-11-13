Left Menu

DU declares cut-off marks under special drive to fill some vacant seats

Kirori Mal College only has seats left under BAHonours Hindi, for which the cut-off has been pegged at 90 per cent.Kamala Nehru College has closed admissions for almost all its arts and commerce courses except for BA Honours History and BA Honours Sanskrit for which the minimum requirement of marks is 94.50 per cent and 62 per cent respectively.Lady Shri Ram College has pegged the cut-off for BA Honours English at 96.50 per cent, a decline of two per cent from the fifth cut-off.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2021 23:17 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 23:09 IST
DU declares cut-off marks under special drive to fill some vacant seats
The university has advised candidates to check course-wise and category-wise availability of seats in the college they are applying for. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi University on Saturday declared cut-offs for a special drive to fill some vacant seats even as most of the courses at the prominent colleges have been closed for admissions.

Candidates can apply for admission under the special drive on November 14 and 15.

The university has advised candidates to check course-wise and category-wise availability of seats in the college they are applying for. The colleges will release a merit list and approve candidates based on vacant seats available on November 16 and November 17.

At Hansraj College and Hindu College, all the Arts and Commerce courses are closed for admissions in the general category. Kirori Mal College only has seats left under BA(Honours) Hindi, for which the cut-off has been pegged at 90 per cent.

Kamala Nehru College has closed admissions for almost all its arts and commerce courses except for BA (Honours) History and BA (Honours) Sanskrit for which the minimum requirement of marks is 94.50 per cent and 62 per cent respectively.

Lady Shri Ram College has pegged the cut-off for BA (Honours) English at 96.50 per cent, a decline of two per cent from the fifth cut-off. The college requires 97.50 per cent for BA (Honours) Journalism, down by one per cent from the last cut-off.

Miranda House has pegged the cut-off for BA (Honours) History at 98.50 per cent, a decline of 0.25 per cent from the fifth list. Ramjas College has pegged the cut-off for BA(Honours) Economics at 98.15 per cent, down from 98.25 per cent from the fifth list, BA(Honours) English at 96.75 per cent, down from 97 per cent from the last list. The other courses that are available at the college are BA (Honours) Hindi and BA (Honours) Sanskrit.

At Aryabhatta College, the cut-offs for BA (honours) English, BCom, BSc (Honours) Mathematics, BA programme (Economics and History) and BA programme (History and Political Science) are 91 per cent, 94 per cent, 93, 93.5 per cent and 94 per cent respectively.

The downrange is between one per cent to three per cent, an official said, adding they are not afraid to reduce the cut-offs since the intake of students is limited to the number of seats available.

''In case 20 students apply for four available seats, we will release a merit list of students and the top four students will be eligible to get admission. Also, students who have secured their admissions to any of the colleges in the previous lists cannot cancel their admissions and apply to these colleges,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global
2
U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station; U.S. VP Harris announces expanded cooperation on space issues after meeting

Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard Internat...

 Global
4
A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. They dodged it – but the space junk problem is getting worse

A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. The...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021