Left Menu

No child should be deprived of good education, adequate nutrition, healthy environment: VP

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday said children are the future of the nation and everyone must ensure that no child is deprived of good education, adequate nutrition and a healthy environment.As he extended his greetings on Childrens Day, Naidu urged children to dream high and work hard to achieve their goals.He also remembered Indias first prime minister Jawahar Lal Nehru on his birth anniversary.The country celebrates Childrens Day to mark the day.My greetings on Childrens Day

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2021 17:02 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 16:55 IST
No child should be deprived of good education, adequate nutrition, healthy environment: VP
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday said children are the future of the nation and everyone must ensure that no child is deprived of good education, adequate nutrition and a healthy environment.

As he extended his greetings on Children's Day, Naidu urged children to dream high and work hard to achieve their goals.

He also remembered India's first prime minister Jawahar Lal Nehru on his birth anniversary.

The country celebrates Children's Day to mark the day.

''My greetings on Children's Day! Children must dream high and work hard to achieve their goals. Children are our strength and the future of our great nation and we must ensure that no child is deprived of good education, adequate nutrition and healthy environment,'' Naidu wrote on Twitter, using the hashtag ''HappyChildrensDay''.

''My tributes to the former Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary today. He will be always remembered for his contribution to building a modern India,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station; U.S. VP Harris announces expanded cooperation on space issues after meeting

Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard Internat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global
3
A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. They dodged it – but the space junk problem is getting worse

A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. The...

 Australia
4
U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021