Bengal wants to start on-campus classes in phases

The West Bengal government intends to commence physical classes in schools in a phased manner but would not rush things considering the prevailing Covid-19 situation, Education minister Bratya Basu said on Sunday.

Schools, colleges and universities will open their campuses from November 16 in a graded manner with higher classes resuming as of now.

Basu told reporters on the sidelines of a programme here, ''we have plans to start all classes but in step by step manner.'' ''As of now the schools will hold classes from 9th to 12th standards. The colleges and universities will also start offline classes in a graded manner. Later on considering the prevailing Covid situation we will take decisions in the best interests of everyone,'' he added.

Basu had earlier said the government will not force students of higher classes to be physically present on campus from November 16 and had also said his department has asked all educational institutions to sanitise campuses and adopt necessary Covid-19 protocols to avert possibility of any contamination.

