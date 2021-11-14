Patnaik dedicates 138 transformed schools to people of 4 districts

On the occasion of Children's Day, as many as 138 schools transformed with modern amenities under the 5T initiative of the Odisha government were on Sunday dedicated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to four districts. The state's 5T initiative includes teamwork, technology, transparency, timely completion leading to transformation.

The transformed institutions include ten schools in Boudh, 11 in Sonepur, 17 in Bhadkrak, and 100 in Keonjhar districts.

Inaugurating the transformed facilities, Patnaik said 1,075 schools in 30 districts have undergone total make-over under the 5T initiative in the first phase. While 50 schools in Hinjili have been dedicated to people in August, the rest will be inaugurated by November 24, he said.

In the transformed schools, the government institutions will get amenities like a library, smart classroom, modern laboratories, lavatories, and boundary walls as available in private schools across the state.

Highlighting that school life is the most important time in one's life, Patnaik said the state government has been taking all possible steps to promote the talent of students. "Though children make up one-third of the population, they are the country's future, and hence, it is our responsibility to take care of them," the chief minister said. Asserting that he wanted the children of Odisha to be ahead in every field, be it academic, sports, music, or technology, the chief minister said "You should dream big and have the confidence to face all challenges in life." PTI AAM MM MM

