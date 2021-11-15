Infosys Science Foundation to award six individuals for contributions to research, society

The Infosys Science Foundation (ISF) on Monday said it will felicitate the laureates of the Infosys Prize 2021 on December 2, 2021 across six categories, including Engineering and Computer Science, Humanities and Life Sciences.

The Infosys Prize celebrates success in research and stands as a marker of excellence in science and research. It also aims to inspire young scholars to choose a vocation in research.

The Prize comprises a gold medal, a citation, and a purse of USD 100,000 (or its equivalent in Rupees), a statement said.

It is awarded in six categories: Engineering and Computer Science, Humanities, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Physical Sciences, and Social Sciences, it added.

Winners will be felicitated by Gagandeep Kang, FRS - Professor at CMC Vellore, Infosys Prize laureate and one of India's leading virologists.

A distinguished international jury, composed of leaders in each of these fields, evaluates the work and achievements of the nominees against stringent standards of international research, placing the winners at par with the finest researchers in the world.

''The pandemic has re-established the need for science to be in the limelight, to cut across the traditional boundaries and stretch across various disciplines. ''The interaction between science and society ensures that knowledge is exchanged, tested, and refined in order to respond to societal needs and global challenges,'' Infosys Science Foundation President Kris Gopalakrishnan said.

The Infosys Prize aims to recognise fundamental and applied research, both of which ultimately make a difference to society, he added.

Since its inception in 2009, Infosys Science Foundation has felicitated the work of 74 laureates from institutes like the IITs, IISc, ISIs, TIFR and NCBS as well as CSIR labs across the country, and niche research institutes like JNCSAR and Harish Chandra Research Institute.

