Left Menu

Toppr ties up with NDMC to educate 12,500 underprivileged students

Toppr Asha was conceptualised to democratise education by making it accessible to underprivileged students and providing them access to best-in-class learning material from Toppr. The company is proud to have partnered with NDMC to achieve its objective and hope to contribute towards the academic excellence of these students, he said.Through this association, NDMC Director Education R P Sati said it aims to support students from low-income families studying at NDMC schools with the help of Toppr Asha.About 2,000 NDMC Navyug students are enrolled with Toppr to improve their academic performance.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2021 16:03 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 16:03 IST
Toppr ties up with NDMC to educate 12,500 underprivileged students
  • Country:
  • India

Edtech platform Toppr on Monday said it has partnered with the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) to educate 12,500 underprivileged students.

The collaboration is part of Toppr's corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme called Asha.

''Toppr Asha will provide access to its learning programmes to around 12,500 underprivileged students studying in classes 9 to 12 in NDMC schools,'' the company said in a statement.

Toppr Asha aims to systematically improve the performance of high school students from underserved and low-income families through the Toppr learning app, it said.

Speaking on the initiative, Toppr CEO Zishaan Hayath said, ''The COVID-19 pandemic had widened the gap between students of the privileged and underprivileged families. Toppr Asha was conceptualised to democratise education by making it accessible to underprivileged students and providing them access to best-in-class learning material from Toppr.'' The company is proud to have partnered with NDMC to achieve its objective and hope to contribute towards the academic excellence of these students, he said.

Through this association, NDMC Director (Education) R P Sati said it aims to support students from low-income families studying at NDMC schools with the help of Toppr Asha.

About 2,000 NDMC/ Navyug students are enrolled with Toppr to improve their academic performance. This reinforces the commitment of NDMC to make school education more inclusive and accessible to all through the intervention of information technology, Sati said.

Toppr will offer support to students for the board exams and competitive exam preparation using the best of technology and pedagogy. The beneficiaries will get access to videos lectures and other curriculum material on Toppr's adaptive practice platform.

Toppr Asha was initiated in 2020 when schools were shut amid the pandemic. Through the programme, Toppr reached out to 5,000 underprivileged children.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021