Toppr ties up with NDMC to educate 12,500 underprivileged students

Edtech platform Toppr on Monday said it has partnered with the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) to educate 12,500 underprivileged students.

The collaboration is part of Toppr's corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme called Asha.

''Toppr Asha will provide access to its learning programmes to around 12,500 underprivileged students studying in classes 9 to 12 in NDMC schools,'' the company said in a statement.

Toppr Asha aims to systematically improve the performance of high school students from underserved and low-income families through the Toppr learning app, it said.

Speaking on the initiative, Toppr CEO Zishaan Hayath said, ''The COVID-19 pandemic had widened the gap between students of the privileged and underprivileged families. Toppr Asha was conceptualised to democratise education by making it accessible to underprivileged students and providing them access to best-in-class learning material from Toppr.'' The company is proud to have partnered with NDMC to achieve its objective and hope to contribute towards the academic excellence of these students, he said.

Through this association, NDMC Director (Education) R P Sati said it aims to support students from low-income families studying at NDMC schools with the help of Toppr Asha.

About 2,000 NDMC/ Navyug students are enrolled with Toppr to improve their academic performance. This reinforces the commitment of NDMC to make school education more inclusive and accessible to all through the intervention of information technology, Sati said.

Toppr will offer support to students for the board exams and competitive exam preparation using the best of technology and pedagogy. The beneficiaries will get access to videos lectures and other curriculum material on Toppr's adaptive practice platform.

Toppr Asha was initiated in 2020 when schools were shut amid the pandemic. Through the programme, Toppr reached out to 5,000 underprivileged children.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)