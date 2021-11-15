Gehlot slams Centre over inflation, seeks further cut in central taxes on fuel

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday once again slammed the Centre over price rise, accusing it ''looting'' people.

He alleged that rising inflation is the result of the Centre’s wrong policies and sought further reduction in central taxes on fuel.

Addressing people at Bhilwara during a camp held under the drive, ''Prashasan Sharon ke Sang'', he said the Centre wants to ''please'' people through reduction in fuel prices when it is ''looting'' the public. He said in the past one year, fuel prices have gone up by Rs 25 a litre. The chief minister demanded that the central excise duty on fuel should be further reduced so that inflation could be controlled. During his Bhilwara tour, Gehlot also met Jain Muni Acharya Mahashraman. Earlier, the CM visited Rajsamand district's Nathdwara and offered prayers at the Shrinathji temple. Assembly Speaker C P Joshi, state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra and minister Udailal Anjana were also accompanying him there.

Before attending a camp under the programme, ''Prashashan Shehron/Gaon ke Sang'', Gehlot also inaugurated a newly constructed building of a government secondary school at Gudla village.

He said the state government has opened 123 colleges in the past two years, of which 33 are only for girls.

He said the state government is giving special emphasis on English medium education.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)