Left Menu

Gehlot slams Centre over inflation, seeks further cut in central taxes on fuel

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday once again slammed the Centre over price rise, accusing it looting people.He alleged that rising inflation is the result of the Centres wrong policies and sought further reduction in central taxes on fuel.Addressing people at Bhilwara during a camp held under the drive, Prashasan Sharon ke Sang, he said the Centre wants to please people through reduction in fuel prices when it is looting the public.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 15-11-2021 18:56 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 18:56 IST
Gehlot slams Centre over inflation, seeks further cut in central taxes on fuel
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday once again slammed the Centre over price rise, accusing it ''looting'' people.

He alleged that rising inflation is the result of the Centre’s wrong policies and sought further reduction in central taxes on fuel.

Addressing people at Bhilwara during a camp held under the drive, ''Prashasan Sharon ke Sang'', he said the Centre wants to ''please'' people through reduction in fuel prices when it is ''looting'' the public. He said in the past one year, fuel prices have gone up by Rs 25 a litre. The chief minister demanded that the central excise duty on fuel should be further reduced so that inflation could be controlled. During his Bhilwara tour, Gehlot also met Jain Muni Acharya Mahashraman. Earlier, the CM visited Rajsamand district's Nathdwara and offered prayers at the Shrinathji temple. Assembly Speaker C P Joshi, state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra and minister Udailal Anjana were also accompanying him there.

Before attending a camp under the programme, ''Prashashan Shehron/Gaon ke Sang'', Gehlot also inaugurated a newly constructed building of a government secondary school at Gudla village.

He said the state government has opened 123 colleges in the past two years, of which 33 are only for girls.

He said the state government is giving special emphasis on English medium education.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021