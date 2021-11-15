Left Menu

JNU administration condemns violence involving students' union, ABVP members

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2021 18:58 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 18:58 IST
JNU administration condemns violence involving students' union, ABVP members
  • Country:
  • India

The JNU on Monday said the students' activity centre, over which a row erupted in the campus the previous day, is a common facility for all the students, while underlining that violence has no place in an academic institution and the administration condemns it.

Members of the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) allegedly got into an argument over occupying the student union hall in the university campus here, police said on Monday.

The ABVP and the JNUSU accused each other of attacking their members and injuring other students on Sunday night.

The JNUSU said the venue was pre-booked by an organisation for a programme and the ABVP members tried to occupy the room where it was supposed to take place, while the right-wing outfit accused the students' union of bringing out a decree that only the JNUSU president can give permission for using the student union room, also called the ''Teflas''.

''It has come to the notice of the JNU administration that last night, some scuffle between two groups of students occurred at the Students Activity Centre in the campus. The students are aware that this venue in the JNU campus is a common activity or facility centre for all the students of the university without discrimination, and every student is entitled and free to use the place adhering to the rules of the university,'' the statement issued by the JNU said.

The statement by the chief proctor of the university went on to state that violence and unruly behaviour have no place in an academic institution and the ''JNU administration would strongly disapprove of any kind of violence and disorderly conduct in the campus''.

''The students are advised to use the common facilities available for them in JNU with a sense of cordiality and responsibility, and in harmony with each other. Nobody should be allowed to disturb the peaceful existence and functioning of others,'' it said.

The university administration urged the students not to go by any rumours that may affect the peaceful academic atmosphere in the campus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021