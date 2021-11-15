Private tutor arrested for raping 6-year-old girl in Rajasthan's Kota: Police

A private tutor has been arrested on charges of raping a six-year-old girl in Kotsuwa village of this Rajasthan district, police said on Monday.

A special court dealing with cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has remanded accused Abdul Rahim (43) in judicial custody, they added.

Rahim used to give private tuition in Urdu to children and live in a room allotted by a local madrasa. He hails from Rampura in Kota, police said.

The parents of the six-year-old girl got a complaint lodged against the accused at the Digod police station late on Sunday, alleging that Rahim asked her to stay back at the madrasa while asking the other students to leave after the class on Saturday afternoon and subsequently, raped her.

On reaching home, the girl narrated her ordeal to her parents, police said.

The accused was arrested soon after the case was lodged, they said, adding that he has been booked under Indian Penal Code section 376 (rape) and the relevant sections of the POCSO Act.

The girl was sent for medical examination and her statement was recorded under section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)