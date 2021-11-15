Nearly 8,000 candidates turn up at 2-day job fair in Noida
Nearly 8,000 local men and women turned up for employment during the two days job fair organised here by government agencies, officials said on Monday. Aroubd 3,300 men and women applied for jobs in private companies on Sunday and another 4,500 on Monday. Altogether, nearly 7,800 job aspirants turned up for opportunities, according to an official statement.
Nearly 8,000 local men and women turned up for employment during the two days' job fair organised here by government agencies, officials said on Monday. The job fair was organised by the three local industrial development authorities from Sunday with preference to local residents particularly from villages and farming background, the officials said. ''Aroubd 3,300 men and women applied for jobs in private companies on Sunday and another 4,500 on Monday. Altogether, nearly 7,800 job aspirants turned up for opportunities,'' according to an official statement. Among the major companies which came for recruitment were Haier Appliances, Vivo and Oppo mobiles, Uflex limited, the statement read. The companies would respond to the candidates in a few days, according to officials. The fair was organised jointly by the Noida Authority, the Greater Noida Authority and the Yamuna Expressway Authority, with the move aimed at pacifying protesting villagers who have been seeking increased compensation for their land acquired by the government in the past, the officials said.
