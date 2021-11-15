HIV/AIDS affected protest at Jantar Mantar for social protection, access to entitlements

Twenty-five representatives of the networks of People living with HIV/AIDS (PLHIV) are observing a 'maha satyagraha' at Jantar Mantar here to draw the government's attention to their demand for social protection and access to entitlements, programmes and affirmative action.

Brijesh Dubey, chairman, Global Alliance for Human Rights said Ayushman Bharat is the most important scheme for the people affected by HIV/AIDS to maintain good health.

''We go to hospitals repeatedly for treatment. We have lost our livelihood and are in severe economic distress due to COVID-19. If we are provided with the Ayushman Yojana, we can live on for some more years with our families. If our prayers are not answered, we have to go to the President of India and seek permission to end our lives," he said.

Sameera, a transgender from Andhra Pradesh, said NALSA (Victims of Trafficking and Commercial Sexual Exploitation) schemes of 2016 and 2019 for transgenders are good, but the government action is far behind in implementing these steps.

''Many transgenders in my state do not have roof and food. They do not even get regular pension. Many of them requested for skill training so that they can live a dignified life, but no such training has been provided by the government. We are appealing to the government with folded hands to listen to us," she said.

Twenty-five representatives of the networks of People living with HIV/AIDS (PLHIV) from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi are protesting at Jantar Mantar from November 14 to 16 to draw the government's attention to their demand for social protection and access to entitlements.

The governments of Rajasthan, Delhi, Bihar and few other states have connected children affected by HIV/AIDS with Palanhar scheme.

The PLHIV networks, however, claimed that many children in the country are still deprived of the scheme.

They also rued that the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (ABPMJAY) has no mention of people living with HIV/AIDS.

The representatives added that they will be submitting a memorandum to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, urging him to facilitate the inclusion of all PLHIV in the schemes and programmes mentioned above.

