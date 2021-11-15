Left Menu

Protesting teachers barge into Punjab minister's residence in Jalandhar

A group of protesting teachers on Monday barged into the Jalandhar residence of Punjab Education Minister Pargat Singh, who called the incident unfortunate and failure of police. Addressing the media here after the incident, Singh said some members of the teachers union barged into his house located in Jalandhar.If anybody barges into a ministers home, then ultimately it is a police failure, said the minister.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-11-2021 21:43 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 21:41 IST
Protesting teachers barge into Punjab minister's residence in Jalandhar
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

A group of protesting teachers on Monday barged into the Jalandhar residence of Punjab Education Minister Pargat Singh, who called the incident unfortunate and ''failure'' of police. The incident took place in Jalandhar district when some members of a teachers' union were holding a protest. They even argued with some policemen outside the Pargat's residence where his elderly parents reside. Addressing the media here after the incident, Singh said some members of the teachers' union barged into his house located in Jalandhar.

''If anybody barges into a minister's home, then ultimately it is a police failure,'' said the minister. He said at the time of incident, his father, a heart patient, and his mother, who is diabetic, were at home. To a question, he said it was unfortunate and such a situation should not have developed. The minister said he had never said no to holding a meeting with any union. He said he had rather met each union several times. The minister said it was not fair as some members of the teachers' union barged into his residence, that too at a time when he was busy deliberating upon ways and means to solve their pending problems.

But this ''irresponsible'' behaviour on the part of teachers, due to which huge inconvenience has been caused not only to my aged and ailing parents but also to several people residing in the area, is highly unfortunate, he said. ''I condemn this inhuman act by teachers and urge them to refrain from this in future as it does not behove them,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021