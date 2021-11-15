Muslim women thank PM for triple talaq law during his Bhopal visit

A large number of burqa-clad Muslim women on Monday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi here with placards displaying messages thanking him for bringing a law against the practice of instant triple talaq.

The Muslim women raised slogans hailing Modi when the Prime Minister was going from the helipad in the Barukatullah University campus to Rani Kamalapati Railway Station, which he dedicated to the nation during his visit to the Madhya Pradesh capital.

They shouted slogans like 'Har har Modi, ghar ghar Modi' and 'Modi zindabad'.

In 2019, the BJP-led NDA goverment at the Centre enacted a law making instant triple talaq a criminal offence. Under the law, the practice of instant divorce by Muslim men is punishable by jail term of up to three years.

"About 1,000 women reached to thank the Prime Minister for introducing the law against the practice of triple talaq, which has come as a big relief for them," Shamim Afzal, vice-president of the MP BJP's minority cell, told PTI over the phone.

She said these women were holding placards with messages thanking Modi for bringing the landmark legislation.

"We are very fortunate that the PM visited Bhopal and gave us an opportunity to thank him for the triple talaq law," Afzal said.

She said the Prime Minister's vehicle stopped for a couple of minutes near the spot where women had assembled.

"The PM also greeted us and waved at us," the BJP leader said.

Modi on Monday addressed a mega tribal gathering and later inaugurated a revamped Rani Kamalapati railway station, earlier known as Habibganj, in Bhopal.

