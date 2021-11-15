Left Menu

Muslim women thank PM for triple talaq law during his Bhopal visit

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 15-11-2021 22:57 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 22:50 IST
Muslim women thank PM for triple talaq law during his Bhopal visit
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A large number of burqa-clad Muslim women on Monday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi here with placards displaying messages thanking him for bringing a law against the practice of instant triple talaq.

The Muslim women raised slogans hailing Modi when the Prime Minister was going from the helipad in the Barukatullah University campus to Rani Kamalapati Railway Station, which he dedicated to the nation during his visit to the Madhya Pradesh capital.

They shouted slogans like 'Har har Modi, ghar ghar Modi' and 'Modi zindabad'.

In 2019, the BJP-led NDA goverment at the Centre enacted a law making instant triple talaq a criminal offence. Under the law, the practice of instant divorce by Muslim men is punishable by jail term of up to three years.

"About 1,000 women reached to thank the Prime Minister for introducing the law against the practice of triple talaq, which has come as a big relief for them," Shamim Afzal, vice-president of the MP BJP's minority cell, told PTI over the phone.

She said these women were holding placards with messages thanking Modi for bringing the landmark legislation.

"We are very fortunate that the PM visited Bhopal and gave us an opportunity to thank him for the triple talaq law," Afzal said.

She said the Prime Minister's vehicle stopped for a couple of minutes near the spot where women had assembled.

"The PM also greeted us and waved at us," the BJP leader said.

Modi on Monday addressed a mega tribal gathering and later inaugurated a revamped Rani Kamalapati railway station, earlier known as Habibganj, in Bhopal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021