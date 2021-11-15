Punjab govt launches career portal for students

Punjab Education Minister Pargat Singh on Monday unveiled a career portal aimed at providing professional guidance to students of schools and colleges of the state.

One major reason behind the unemployment problem of Punjab is the inability to choose the right career option, the minister said at a function here.

If students are able to get adequate career guidance at the opportune time, they can work wonders in accordance with their capability, Singh said.

He said the portal would play a significant role in guiding students about various online courses, scholarships and vocations as part of a series of measures being undertaken by the education department.

The minister added that 10 lakh students would now get the requisite information about career counselling, courses and scholarship sectors while sitting at home.

