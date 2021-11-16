Left Menu

Discontinue distribution of ration, vaccination on premises during board exams: DoE to schools

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2021 12:17 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 12:17 IST
Discontinue distribution of ration, vaccination on premises during board exams: DoE to schools
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate of Education (DoE) of Delhi has issued a circular asking schools to discontinue public activities such as distribution of ration and vaccination during examination hours with the Term-I Board examinations of CBSE Class 12 commencing Tuesday.

The Term-I Board examinations of CBSE of classes 10 and 12 for minor subjects will commence from November 17 and 16. The exams for major subjects for Class 10 and Class 12 will commence from November 30 and December 1 respectively. The mid-term examinations of classes 9 and 11 are also scheduled from December 1. These examinations will be conducted offline.

''For smooth conduct of all the examinations and in order to avoid any kind of disturbances which may affect the sanctity of examination, the heads of all government, government aided and un-aided recognized schools are hereby directed to discontinue all public activities like distribution of ration, vaccination centres or other public related activities during the examination hours,'' the circular issued on Monday read.

The heads of schools were also directed to ensure masks, hand sanitiser and hygiene inside premises.

''The Heads of Schools shall also ensure that Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) issued by Government for containment of COVID-19 pandemic should be followed by the students and schools staffs with due diligence,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leaked in Singapore’s largest data breach

Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leak...

 Singapore
2
Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or later; Vaccines not linked to menstrual changes; COVID, flu shots can go together and more

Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or l...

 Global
3
Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

 Australia
4
Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying cells: Study

Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying ce...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021