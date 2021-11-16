Left Menu

Naidu greets media professionals on National Press Day

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2021 12:35 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 12:19 IST
Naidu greets media professionals on National Press Day
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday greeted media professionals on National Press Day and urged them to always uphold the cardinal principles of journalism and avoid sensationalism.

''My greetings to all the media professionals on National Press Day.The role of media in providing accurate, authentic and unbiased news and information assumes huge importance in the present times of fake news,'' he said on Twitter.

''Media must always uphold cardinal principles of journalism and avoid sensationalism. An informed and vigilant citizenry is vital to strengthen democracy and dispassionate dissemination of news is all the more important in this context,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leaked in Singapore’s largest data breach

Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leak...

 Singapore
2
Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or later; Vaccines not linked to menstrual changes; COVID, flu shots can go together and more

Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or l...

 Global
3
Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

 Australia
4
Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying cells: Study

Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying ce...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021