6 school students drown in river in Telangana
Six school students who went swimming in Manair river in Rajanna-Sircilla district of Telangana drowned, police said on Tuesday.
The incident took place on the outskirts of Sircilla town on Monday when a group of boys entered the river, but drowned without realising its depth, they said.
While the body of one of the boys was recovered on Monday, those of four others were retrieved today, Sircilla Rural Police station Inspector B Upender said adding search operation was on to locate another boy.
The deceased are in the age group of 11 to 16 years. A case has been registered, they said.
Meanwhile, Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao expressed deep shock on the incident and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families.
The Minister assured of extending government support to the families of the deceased.
