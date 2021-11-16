Sachin Tendulkar visits MP village Sewaniya to take stock of children's social welfare projects

Left Menu

PTI | Sewaniya | Updated: 16-11-2021 20:49 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 20:47 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia

Legendary Sachin Tendulkar on Tuesday visited a remote village Sewaniya in tribal heartland of Madhya Pradesh to take stock of various children's social welfare project that he is associated with including a school in the memory of his late father Professor Ramesh Tendulkar.

Tendulkar's foundation is associated with various projects including nutritious meals for children and also an opportunity to pursue sports through 'seva kutirs'.

Parivaar, an NGO that Tendulkar's foundation supports, runs these seva kutirs for most vulnerable tribal children,'' a press release stated.

Tendulkar interacted with the young teachers and also visited the kitchen, to understand how nutritious meals are being cooked for the beneficiaries of the programme he supports. As part of his visit, Tendulkar also stopped at Sandalpur, to oversee the construction status of a school that his foundation is supporting. The residential school supports free education for tribal girls & boys and will accommodate about 2,300 children over a span of 10 years. Tendulkar's focus on health, education and sports for children has been well covered over the past few years, and his commitment to the school and seva kutirs is part of a larger set of initiatives that his foundation focuses on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

