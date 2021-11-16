Tendulkar meets MP CM

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar on Tuesday met Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at the latter's official residence here.

Tendulkar arrived at the chief minister's residence after visiting Sehore district (where Chouhan's constituency Budhni lies) and apprised him of the work done by his foundation alongwith `Parivar Foundation' in the state, officials said.

Chouhan assured him that the state government will extend full cooperation to the foundation for its work.

“Whatever is required, the district administration will cooperate for that,” the chief minister was quoted as saying.

He also praised Tendulkar's contribution to Indian cricket and the inspiration he provided to young cricketers in the country. The chief minister also fondly recalled Tendulkar's double century against South Africa in Gwalior. Tendulkar will be invited during a cricket tournament at Sandalpur in Dewas district in April, he said.

Madhya Pradesh principal secretary (sports) Gulshan Bamra and director, public relations Ashutosh Pratap Singh among others were present on the occasion.

Earlier in the day, the batting maestro visited a residential school supported by his foundation in Dewas district.

The visit surprised his fans as officials had kept it secret to avoid crowds. Tendulkar visited Sandalpur in Khategaon tehsil in Dewas district to visit the under-construction residential school for about 2,300 students.

“It was the wish of my father that we should do something for the education of the poor children and I have arrived here to fulfill that wish,” he told reporters.

A large number of fans gathered on the road and showered flowers on his vehicle. Some of them were also carrying the tricolour in their hands.

